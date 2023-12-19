Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montague County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Montague County, Texas today, we've got you covered.
Montague County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forestburg School High School at Slidell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Decatur, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Valley High School at Bellevue High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Bellevue, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
