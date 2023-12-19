Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Jackson County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Jackson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palacios High School at Edna High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Edna, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flatonia High School at Ganado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Ganado, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
