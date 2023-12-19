Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Eastland County, Texas today? We have the information here.

Eastland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Millsap High School at Eastland High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
  • Location: Eastland, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

