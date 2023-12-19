Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Clay County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.
Clay County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Midway High School - Henrietta
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Henrietta, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Petrolia High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Petrolia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Valley High School at Bellevue High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Bellevue, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
