Top Player Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Grizzlies on December 18, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Desmond Bane and others are available when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Memphis Grizzlies at Paycom Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: +102)
|6.5 (Over: -132)
|0.5 (Over: -204)
- The 31.5 points prop bet over/under set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Monday is 0.8 more than his season scoring average (30.7).
- His per-game rebound average -- 5.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Monday's game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -106)
|8.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: +138)
- The 16.5-point over/under set for Chet Holmgren on Monday is 0.4 less than his season scoring average (16.9).
- He averages 0.4 less rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 8.5.
- He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Monday (1.5).
Josh Giddey Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|10.5 (Over: +100)
|6.5 (Over: +112)
|4.5 (Over: +112)
|0.5 (Over: -128)
- The 10.5-point over/under set for Josh Giddey on Monday is 1.1 lower than his season scoring average of 11.6.
- His rebounding average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Giddey has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Monday's over/under.
- Giddey has made 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (0.5).
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: +112)
|5.5 (Over: -147)
|3.5 (Over: +114)
- Bane's 24.9 points per game are 2.6 fewer than Monday's over/under.
- He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 5.5).
- Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.
- Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (3.5).
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: -111)
|1.5 (Over: -159)
- The 24.5 points prop total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Monday is 2.7 more than his scoring average on the season (21.8).
- His per-game rebound average -- 5.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (6.5).
- Jackson has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).
