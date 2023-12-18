The Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8) on December 18, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs on BSOK and BSSE.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

Oklahoma City has a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 24th.

The 120.4 points per game the Thunder record are 8.1 more points than the Grizzlies give up (112.3).

Oklahoma City has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 112.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder score 123.8 points per game at home, compared to 117.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

Oklahoma City is allowing 117.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.7 more points than it is allowing in away games (109.8).

The Thunder are making 12.2 threes per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.7 fewer threes and 5.7% points worse than they're averaging away from home (12.9, 41.6%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries