The Memphis Grizzlies (5-14), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Paycom Center, battle the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-6). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Thunder Games

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 29.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.6 points, 8.0 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Josh Giddey averages 12.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the floor.

Jalen Williams puts up 17.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the floor and 36.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luguentz Dort puts up 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grizzlies Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Desmond Bane gives the Grizzlies 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He's draining 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Santi Aldama is averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is draining 45.3% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

David Roddy gives the Grizzlies 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bismack Biyombo is averaging 7.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is draining 58.5% of his shots from the floor.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Thunder Grizzlies 119.7 Points Avg. 105.9 111.4 Points Allowed Avg. 111.9 49.2% Field Goal % 43.1% 40.2% Three Point % 32.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.