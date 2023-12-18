On Monday, December 18, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Memphis Grizzlies (6-18) will be attempting to snap a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder (16-8). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Grizzlies matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Thunder (-10.5) 228.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Thunder (-10) 229 -480 +370 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Thunder vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game with a +162 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.4 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and give up 113.6 per contest (13th in the league).

The Grizzlies put up 106 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 112.3 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a -151 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The two teams average 226.4 points per game combined, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 225.9 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 17-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Memphis has put together a 9-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Thunder Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 -125 30.7 Chet Holmgren 16.5 -110 16.9 Jalen Williams 16.5 -111 17.5 Josh Giddey 10.5 -111 11.6 Luguentz Dort 10.5 +100 10.7

Thunder and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +3500 +1500 - Grizzlies +15000 +8000 -

