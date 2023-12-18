Monday's contest at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) going head to head against the Florida International Panthers (6-4) at 12:00 PM ET on December 18. Our computer prediction projects a 67-61 win for Texas State.

The Bobcats are coming off of a 72-46 win over Denver in their most recent game on Thursday.

Texas State vs. Florida International Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Texas State vs. Florida International Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 67, Florida International 61

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Texas State Schedule Analysis

Against the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Bobcats captured their signature win of the season on November 11, a 74-48 home victory.

Texas State has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Texas State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 at home over Bowling Green (No. 100) on November 11

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 122) on November 30

72-46 at home over Denver (No. 253) on December 14

66-63 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 288) on November 17

Texas State Leaders

Tiffany Tullis: 8.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 45.5 FG%

8.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 45.5 FG% Jaylin Foster: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Ja'Niah Henson: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Timia Jefferson: 10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Gara Beth Self: 6.6 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats put up 68 points per game (155th in college basketball) while giving up 55.1 per contest (41st in college basketball). They have a +116 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.9 points per game.

