The Texas A&M Aggies (9-1) will look to build on a seven-game winning run when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Reed Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
  • TV: SEC Network +

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Scoring Comparison

  • The Delta Devils' 53.1 points per game are only four more points than the 49.1 the Aggies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 49.1 points, Mississippi Valley State is 1-5.
  • Texas A&M has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 53.1 points.
  • The Aggies record 11.2 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Delta Devils give up (84).
  • Mississippi Valley State has a 0-3 record when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.
  • The Aggies are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, 3.3% lower than the Delta Devils concede to opponents (45.2%).

Texas A&M Leaders

  • Lauren Ware: 10.4 PTS, 9 REB, 2.4 BLK, 46.9 FG%
  • Aicha Coulibaly: 11.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
  • Janiah Barker: 12.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 51 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
  • Endyia Rogers: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.3 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49)
  • Sahara Jones: 6.1 PTS, 31.9 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Kansas W 63-52 Reed Arena
12/6/2023 Lamar W 83-51 Reed Arena
12/9/2023 Robert Morris W 67-36 Reed Arena
12/18/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Reed Arena
12/20/2023 Prairie View A&M - Reed Arena
12/31/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce - Reed Arena

