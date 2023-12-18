Monday's game between the Tarleton State Texans (8-2) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) at Wisdom Gym has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Tarleton State squad taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 18.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 70, Jacksonville State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tarleton State (-8.4)

Tarleton State (-8.4) Computer Predicted Total: 132.2

Tarleton State has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Jacksonville State, who is 4-6-0 ATS. The Texans have gone over the point total in four games, while Gamecocks games have gone over two times.

Tarleton State Performance Insights

The Texans' +109 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.5 points per game (221st in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per contest (21st in college basketball).

The 37.1 rebounds per game Tarleton State averages rank 172nd in the nation, and are 4.9 more than the 32.2 its opponents record per contest.

Tarleton State knocks down 4.8 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball) at a 28.2% rate (338th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

The Texans rank 205th in college basketball with 94 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in college basketball defensively with 80.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tarleton State has committed 4.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.1 (200th in college basketball play) while forcing 16.2 (13th in college basketball).

