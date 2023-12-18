Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Kraken on December 18, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jason Robertson, Vince Dunn and others when the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stars vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 18:02 per game.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|0
|2
|2
|1
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) to the team.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|2
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Roope Hintz has 25 total points for Dallas, with 10 goals and 15 assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Red Wings
|Dec. 11
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Capitals
|Dec. 7
|2
|0
|2
|4
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Dunn has recorded four goals and 21 assists in 32 games for Seattle, good for 25 points.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled 25 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 10 goals and 15 assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
