The Seattle Kraken (10-14-8), losers of four road games in a row, visit the Dallas Stars (17-8-4) at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-190) Kraken (+155) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have been a moneyline favorite 26 times this season, and have gone 16-10 in those games.

Dallas has played in eight games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter and won them all.

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

In 18 of 29 matches this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 101 (7th) Goals 86 (25th) 91 (15th) Goals Allowed 101 (23rd) 21 (14th) Power Play Goals 21 (14th) 13 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (19th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Dallas has gone 5-3-2 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Dallas went over eight times.

The Stars have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are putting up 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars' 101 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Stars have given up 91 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 15th in league play.

They're ranked 11th in the league with a +10 goal differential .

