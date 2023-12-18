Stars vs. Kraken December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn will be two of the top players to watch when these teams face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-190)
- Total: 6
- TV: ROOT Sports NW,BSSWX,NHL Network
TV: ROOT Sports NW,BSSWX,NHL Network
Stars Players to Watch
- One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) and an average ice time of 16:15 per game.
- Robertson has picked up 27 points (0.9 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 18 assists.
- Roope Hintz has 25 points for Dallas, via 10 goals and 15 assists.
- Scott Wedgewood's record is 6-1-2. He has conceded 29 goals (3.2 goals against average) and recorded 273 saves with a .904% save percentage (31st in league).
Kraken Players to Watch
- Seattle's Oliver Bjorkstrand has collected 15 assists and 10 goals in 32 games. That's good for 25 points.
- Dunn's 25 points this season, including four goals and 21 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Seattle.
- This season, Seattle's Jared McCann has 20 points, courtesy of 14 goals (first on team) and six assists (13th).
- In the crease, Philipp Grubauer has a record of 5-9-1 in 17 games this season, conceding 50 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 382 saves and an .884 save percentage, 60th in the league.
Stars vs. Kraken Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|7th
|3.48
|Goals Scored
|2.69
|28th
|14th
|3.14
|Goals Allowed
|3.16
|15th
|26th
|29.5
|Shots
|29.8
|23rd
|19th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|28.7
|6th
|8th
|24.42%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|15th
|5th
|86.17%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.78%
|22nd
