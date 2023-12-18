How to Watch the SMU vs. Sam Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SMU Mustangs (4-5) will look to halt a four-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Moody Coliseum, airing at 8:00 PM ET.
SMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SMU vs. Sam Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Bearkats put up just 4.9 more points per game (72.7) than the Mustangs allow (67.8).
- When it scores more than 67.8 points, Sam Houston is 2-0.
- SMU's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.7 points.
- The Mustangs score only 4.1 more points per game (73.1) than the Bearkats allow (69).
- SMU is 2-2 when scoring more than 69 points.
- Sam Houston has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.1 points.
- The Mustangs are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Bearkats concede to opponents (43.1%).
- The Bearkats' 36.6 shooting percentage is 4.4 lower than the Mustangs have conceded.
SMU Leaders
- Tiara Young: 20.3 PTS, 52.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
- Tamia Jones: 10.1 PTS, 3.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.8 FG%
- Chantae Embry: 10 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)
- Reagan Bradley: 8.8 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
SMU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Baylor
|L 85-61
|Moody Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|UAPB
|L 78-76
|Moody Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|W 69-53
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/18/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
