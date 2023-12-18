The Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander included, take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 16, Gilgeous-Alexander put up 25 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in a 118-117 win versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets in place for Gilgeous-Alexander, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 30.7 32.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 4.6 Assists 6.5 6.4 7.2 PRA -- 42.6 44 PR -- 36.2 36.8 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.6



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Gilgeous-Alexander is responsible for attempting 22.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.7 per game.

He's attempted 3.2 threes per game, or 9.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Thunder rank 24th in possessions per game with 104.2. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are 11th in the NBA, allowing 112.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have conceded 45.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.2 assists per game.

The Grizzlies concede 14.4 made 3-pointers per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 34 26 3 7 1 1 0 11/18/2022 34 15 6 6 2 1 0

