The SMU Mustangs (4-5) aim to snap a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston vs. SMU Scoring Comparison

The Bearkats' 72.7 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 67.8 the Mustangs give up.

When it scores more than 67.8 points, Sam Houston is 2-0.

SMU is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.7 points.

The Mustangs put up 73.1 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 69.0 the Bearkats give up.

When SMU puts up more than 69.0 points, it is 2-2.

Sam Houston is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.

The Mustangs are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Bearkats concede to opponents (43.1%).

The Bearkats make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Mustangs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 12.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK, 48.9 FG%

12.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK, 48.9 FG% Kaylee Jefferson: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21) Diana Rosenthal: 12.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)

12.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34) Sydnee Kemp: 11.8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

11.8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50) Kassidy Dixon: 9.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.7 FG%

Sam Houston Schedule