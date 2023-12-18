How to Watch the Sam Houston vs. SMU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The SMU Mustangs (4-5) aim to snap a four-game home losing skid when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Sam Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sam Houston vs. SMU Scoring Comparison
- The Bearkats' 72.7 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 67.8 the Mustangs give up.
- When it scores more than 67.8 points, Sam Houston is 2-0.
- SMU is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 72.7 points.
- The Mustangs put up 73.1 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 69.0 the Bearkats give up.
- When SMU puts up more than 69.0 points, it is 2-2.
- Sam Houston is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
- The Mustangs are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Bearkats concede to opponents (43.1%).
- The Bearkats make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 4.4% lower than the Mustangs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Sam Houston Leaders
- Raanee Smith: 12.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.4 BLK, 48.9 FG%
- Kaylee Jefferson: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)
- Diana Rosenthal: 12.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 27.5 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (8-for-34)
- Sydnee Kemp: 11.8 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
- Kassidy Dixon: 9.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 47.7 FG%
Sam Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 93-60
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/10/2023
|Texas College
|W 114-51
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|UT Arlington
|L 76-65
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|@ Utah Valley
|-
|Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena
|12/30/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
