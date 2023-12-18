Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nolan County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
If you live in Nolan County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Nolan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roscoe High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Garden City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
