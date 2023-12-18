A complete injury report for every NBA team is presented in this article, so continue scrolling down to see who will and won't be available.

Today's NBA Injury Report

Pacers vs. Clippers Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSIN and BSSC (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard, SG: Out (Knee), Jalen Smith, PF: Out (Knee/Heel), Tyrese Haliburton, PG: Questionable (Knee)

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee), Nah'Shon Hyland, PG: Questionable (Knee), Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip)

76ers vs. Bulls Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on NBCS-PH and NBCS-CHI (Watch this game on Fubo)

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid, C: Questionable (Knee)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Torrey Craig, SF: Questionable (Foot), Alex Caruso, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot)

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSOH and Space City Home Network (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle), Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Darius Garland, PG: Out (Jaw), Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson, SF: Out (Illness)

Hawks vs. Pistons Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSSE and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson, SF: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb), De'Andre Hunter, SF: Questionable (Knee), Clint Capela, C: Questionable (Knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG: Questionable (Ankle), AJ Griffin, SF: Out (Personal)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Jalen Duren, C: Out (Ankle), Isaiah Stewart, C: Out (Shoulder)

Heat vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSSUN and BSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Out (Back), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles), Jaden McDaniels, PF: Questionable (Back), Anthony Edwards, SG: Questionable (Hip), Josh Minott, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Raptors vs. Hornets Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on TSN and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Hornets Injuries: LaMelo Ball, PG: Out (Ankle), Frank Ntilikina, PG: Out (Leg), Cody Martin, SF: Out (Knee), Terry Rozier, PG: Questionable (Thumb), P.J. Washington, PF: Questionable (Shoulder), Mark Williams, C: Questionable (Back), Gordon Hayward, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Thunder vs. Grizzlies Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on BSOK and BSSE (Watch this game on Fubo)

Thunder Injuries: Luguentz Dort, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Grizzlies Injuries: Marcus Smart, PG: Out (Ankle), Luke Kennard, SG: Out (Knee), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles), Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Bismack Biyombo, C: Questionable (Back), Derrick Rose, PG: Out (Hamstring)

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on NBA TV, ALT, and BSSW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar, PF: Out (Knee), Jamal Murray, PG: Questionable (Ankle), Aaron Gordon, PF: Questionable (Heel), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG: Questionable (Concussion)

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe), Richaun Holmes, PF: Questionable (Illness), Josh Green, SG: Out (Elbow), Dereck Lively, C: Out (Ankle), Kyrie Irving, PG: Out (Heel)

Jazz vs. Nets Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on KJZZ and YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

Jazz Injuries: Luka Samanic, PF: Questionable (Illness), Jordan Clarkson, SG: Out (Thigh), John Collins, PF: Questionable (Illness), Omer Yurtseven, C: Questionable (Illness), Keyonte George, SG: Questionable (Ankle)

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back), Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Out (Back), Dorian Finney-Smith, PF: Questionable (Knee)

Kings vs. Wizards Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on NBCS-CA and MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle), De'Aaron Fox, PG: Questionable (Shoulder)

Wizards Injuries: Ryan Rollins, PG: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis, SG: Out (Calf), Landry Shamet, SG: Out (Rib), Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee)

Lakers vs. Knicks Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on SportsNet LA and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), Christian Wood, PF: Questionable (Illness), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Adductor/Hip), Jalen Hood-Schifino, SG: Out (Back), Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Questionable (Back), D'Angelo Russell, PG: Questionable (Illness), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Calf)

Knicks Injuries: Mitchell Robinson, C: Out (Ankle)

