Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. Fancy a wager on Heiskanen? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 25:17 on the ice per game.

In three of 29 games this season, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Heiskanen has a point in 14 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In 13 of 29 games this year, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 29 Games 10 21 Points 10 4 Goals 2 17 Assists 8

