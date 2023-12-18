Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Liberty County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you reside in Liberty County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Liberty County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dayton High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Needville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
