The Dallas Stars, Jamie Benn among them, face the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. There are prop bets for Benn available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:05 per game on the ice, is +4.

In five of 29 games this season, Benn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 14 of 29 games this year, Benn has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Benn has an assist in 12 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Benn hits the over on his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 29 Games 10 20 Points 12 5 Goals 3 15 Assists 9

