The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Jalen Williams, face the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williams, in his last game (December 16 win against the Nuggets), produced 24 points.

We're going to look at Williams' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.5 17.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.7 PRA -- 25.1 25.4 PR -- 21.5 21.7 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Williams has made 6.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 13.3% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.0 threes per game, or 7.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.6 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 24th in possessions per game with 104.2.

On defense, the Grizzlies have allowed 112.3 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

The Grizzlies concede 45.8 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.2 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are ranked 29th in the league, conceding 14.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Williams vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 30 1 2 6 0 0 1 12/7/2022 26 7 3 3 1 0 1 11/18/2022 34 16 6 7 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.