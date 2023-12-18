The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Fort Bend County, Texas today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dayton High School at Needville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 18

6:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Needville, TX

Needville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Bend Christian Academy at Faith West Academy