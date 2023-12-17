The Oregon State Beavers (4-3) face the UTSA Roadrunners (4-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UTSA vs. Oregon State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UTSA Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTSA Players to Watch

  • Jordan Pope: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Bilodeau: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dexter Akanno: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • KC Ibekwe: 5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Christian Wright: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Pope: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bilodeau: 12.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Akanno: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ibekwe: 5.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Wright: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Oregon State Stat Comparison

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank
245th 71.6 Points Scored 78.1 110th
201st 72.0 Points Allowed 82.4 349th
173rd 33.4 Rebounds 37.5 43rd
273rd 7.9 Off. Rebounds 10.9 64th
292nd 5.9 3pt Made 8.5 89th
262nd 11.9 Assists 13.6 161st
277th 13.3 Turnovers 11.3 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.