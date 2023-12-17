Sunday's game features the Oregon Ducks (7-3) and the UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) squaring off at Matthew Knight Arena (on December 17) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-60 victory for Oregon.

The Roadrunners' last game on Thursday ended in a 66-64 loss to Houston.

UTSA vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

UTSA vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 67, UTSA 60

Other AAC Predictions

UTSA Schedule Analysis

The Roadrunners notched their signature win of the season on November 10, when they took down the New Mexico State Aggies, who rank No. 154 in our computer rankings, 58-55.

UTSA has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

UTSA 2023-24 Best Wins

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 154) on November 10

66-59 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 174) on November 15

90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 206) on December 3

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 217) on November 25

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 254) on November 18

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 32.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

11.9 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 32.7 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Sidney Love: 13.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

13.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Elyssa Coleman: 9.8 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.1 FG%

9.8 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 47.1 FG% Idara Udo: 5.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40.4 FG%

5.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 40.4 FG% Aysia Proctor: 8.1 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

UTSA Performance Insights

The Roadrunners put up 64.6 points per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 62.9 per outing (158th in college basketball). They have a +15 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Roadrunners are scoring 4.9 more points per game at home (67.3) than on the road (62.4).

In 2023-24 UTSA is giving up 0.2 more points per game at home (63.0) than on the road (62.8).

