How to Watch UTSA vs. Oregon State on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Oregon State Beavers (6-3) will host the UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UTSA vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UTSA Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners are shooting 41.4% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 40.2% the Beavers' opponents have shot this season.
- UTSA is 4-4 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Roadrunners are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Beavers sit at 222nd.
- The Roadrunners' 80.2 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 70.9 the Beavers allow.
- UTSA has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UTSA Home & Away Comparison
- UTSA is putting up more points at home (81.8 per game) than on the road (78.6).
- The Roadrunners are conceding fewer points at home (73.6 per game) than on the road (88.8).
- Beyond the arc, UTSA sinks fewer 3-pointers on the road (9.0 per game) than at home (11.2), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (35.9%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTSA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Lamar
|W 86-83
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|W 93-60
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Little Rock
|L 93-84
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Army
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/28/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.