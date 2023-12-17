The Howard Bison (3-5) face the Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Texas Southern vs. Howard Game Information

Texas Southern Players to Watch

  • Bryce Harris: 16.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Shy Odom: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Seth Towns: 17.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Marcus Dockery: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jelani Williams: 8.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Howard Players to Watch

Texas Southern vs. Howard Stat Comparison

Howard Rank Howard AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank
125th 77.4 Points Scored 55.9 361st
342nd 81.1 Points Allowed 77.1 303rd
177th 33.3 Rebounds 32.4 218th
196th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.4 158th
172nd 7.5 3pt Made 6.1 277th
278th 11.6 Assists 9.0 359th
341st 14.9 Turnovers 11.3 132nd

