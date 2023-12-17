How to Watch the TCU vs. Lamar Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) aim to extend a nine-game home winning stretch when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals score an average of 66.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 54.0 the Horned Frogs allow.
- Lamar is 5-1 when it scores more than 54.0 points.
- TCU's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.
- The Horned Frogs record 79.5 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 57.8 the Cardinals allow.
- When TCU totals more than 57.8 points, it is 10-0.
- Lamar has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.5 points.
- The Horned Frogs shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
- The Cardinals shoot 44.9% from the field, 12% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.
TCU Leaders
- Madison Conner: 23.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (52-for-118)
- Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)
- Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 AST, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Tulsa
|W 82-50
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/5/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 77-60
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 85-41
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/17/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/20/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|12/22/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
