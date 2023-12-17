The TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) aim to extend a nine-game home winning stretch when hosting the Lamar Cardinals (5-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
TCU vs. Lamar Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals score an average of 66.1 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 54.0 the Horned Frogs allow.
  • Lamar is 5-1 when it scores more than 54.0 points.
  • TCU's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.
  • The Horned Frogs record 79.5 points per game, 21.7 more points than the 57.8 the Cardinals allow.
  • When TCU totals more than 57.8 points, it is 10-0.
  • Lamar has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 79.5 points.
  • The Horned Frogs shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
  • The Cardinals shoot 44.9% from the field, 12% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.

TCU Leaders

  • Madison Conner: 23.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (52-for-118)
  • Sedona Prince: 21.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 3.3 BLK, 59.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 44.7 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)
  • Jaden Owens: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 AST, 34.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 57.8 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

TCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Tulsa W 82-50 Schollmaier Arena
12/5/2023 Abilene Christian W 77-60 Schollmaier Arena
12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M W 85-41 Schollmaier Arena
12/17/2023 Lamar - Schollmaier Arena
12/20/2023 Omaha - Schollmaier Arena
12/22/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Schollmaier Arena

