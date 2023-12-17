The Sunday college basketball slate includes four games with a Southland team on the court. Among those contests is the Lamar Cardinals squaring off against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Lamar Cardinals at TCU Horned Frogs 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northwestern State Demons at LSU Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern State Demons at LSU Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern State Demons at LSU Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)

Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!