SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's game features the Middle Tennessee Raiders (8-3) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-3) squaring off at Murphy Athletic Center (on December 17) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-64 victory for Middle Tennessee.
The Ladyjacks dropped their most recent game 74-69 against Alabama on Saturday.
SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
SFA vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 72, SFA 64
Other WAC Predictions
SFA Schedule Analysis
- Against the Rice Owls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Ladyjacks captured their signature win of the season on November 25, a 67-56 home victory.
- Based on the RPI, the Raiders have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.
SFA 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-56 at home over Rice (No. 90) on November 25
- 76-71 at home over Portland (No. 95) on December 7
- 89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 158) on December 2
- 80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 229) on November 29
- 73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 327) on November 22
SFA Leaders
- Kurstyn Harden: 18.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 56.1 FG%
- Destini Lombard: 12.1 PTS, 5.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 49.4 FG%, 27.0 3PT% (10-for-37)
- Kyla Deck: 12.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Zoe Nelson: 6.6 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game (posting 78.7 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and allowing 68.4 per contest, 259th in college basketball) and have a +92 scoring differential.
