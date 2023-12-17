North Texas vs. Mississippi State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) play the North Texas Mean Green (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Mississippi State vs. North Texas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Texas vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
North Texas vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mississippi State Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mississippi State (-6.5)
|126.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Mississippi State (-5.5)
|125.5
|-255
|+205
North Texas vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends
- North Texas has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Mississippi State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- So far this season, three out of the Bulldogs' nine games have hit the over.
