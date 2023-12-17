For their matchup with the Buffalo Bills (7-6) at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, December 17 at 4:25 PM , the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) have seven players on the injury report.

Last time out, the Cowboys won 33-13 over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bills squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs in their last outing, winning 20-17.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandin Cooks WR Rest Questionable Stephon Gilmore CB Rest Questionable Malik Hooker S Ankle Questionable Johnathan Hankins DT Knee Out Jalen Tolbert WR Illness Questionable Viliami Fehoko DE Knee Questionable Matt Waletzko OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Josh Allen QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Taron Johnson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Kaiir Elam CB Ankle Questionable Micah Hyde S Neck Out A.J. Epenesa DE Rib Out Dawson Knox TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Justin Shorter WR Hamstring Questionable Dalton Kincaid TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice

Cowboys vs. Bills Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: FOX

FOX

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys have been productive on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in total offense (381.5 total yards per game) and third-best in total defense (289.9 total yards allowed per game).

Things have been going well for the Cowboys on both offense and defense, as they are posting 32.4 points per game (best) and allowing only 17.9 points per game (fourth-best).

In terms of passing, the Cowboys have been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking second-best in passing yards per game (262.8) and fifth-best in passing yards allowed per game (183.9).

With 118.6 rushing yards per game on offense, Dallas ranks 11th in the NFL. On defense it ranks 13th, surrendering 106 rushing yards per contest.

The Cowboys have accumulated 21 forced turnovers this season and have turned it over 11 times, leading to a +10 turnover margin, which ranks third-best in the NFL.

Cowboys vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-2)

Bills (-2) Moneyline: Bills (-130), Cowboys (+110)

Bills (-130), Cowboys (+110) Total: 49.5 points

