CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys play the Buffalo Bills in Week 15 at Highmark Stadium, where they'll face Rasul Douglas and the Buffalo Bills defense. For more stats and analysis on the Cowboys pass catchers' matchup against the Bills' secondary, see below.

Cowboys vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills 187.7 14.4 2 21 12.81

CeeDee Lamb vs. Rasul Douglas Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb has racked up 1,253 receiving yards on 96 catches to pace his team this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Dallas' air attack has been consistently moving the chains, with 3,417 passing yards this season (second-most in NFL).

Opposing defenses have struggled to contain the Cowboys' offense, which ranks first in the NFL with 32.4 points per game and fourth in the league with 381.5 yards per contest.

Dallas has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 36.2 times per game (ninth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Cowboys pass the ball more frequently than every other team in the league, throwing an NFL-high 85 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50% red-zone pass rate).

Rasul Douglas & the Bills' Defense

Rasul Douglas leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 52 tackles, two TFL, and 11 passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Buffalo is conceding 207.9 yards per game (2,703 total) in the air, which is the 10th-best mark in the NFL.

The Bills' points-against average on defense is 18.8 per game, sixth-best in the NFL.

Three players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Buffalo this season.

17 players have caught a touchdown against the Bills this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Rasul Douglas Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Rasul Douglas Rec. Targets 131 63 Def. Targets Receptions 96 11 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.1 38 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1253 52 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 96.4 4.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 441 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 23 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 8 3 Interceptions

