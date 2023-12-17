Will Brandin Cooks Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Brandin Cooks was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Cooks' stats on this page.
Cooks' season stats include 534 yards on 39 receptions (13.7 per catch) and five touchdowns, plus three carries for 23 yards. He has been targeted 57 times.
Brandin Cooks Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Cowboys.
Cowboys vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Cooks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|57
|39
|534
|115
|5
|13.7
Cooks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|4
|2
|22
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|7
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|4
|4
|27
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|4
|4
|36
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|4
|3
|49
|1
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|10
|9
|173
|1
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|4
|3
|42
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|5
|4
|72
|1
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|4
|4
|45
|1
|Week 14
|Eagles
|5
|2
|37
|0
