According to our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under for the nine Big 12 bowl season matchups is Georgia Tech vs. UCF -- for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, scroll down.

Best Week 18 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: Kansas State -3 vs. NC State

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats

NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas State by 15 points

Kansas State by 15 points Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Oklahoma +2.5 vs. Arizona

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners

Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 6.6 points

Oklahoma by 6.6 points Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Date: December 28

December 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Texas A&M +3.5 vs. Oklahoma State

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas A&M Aggies at Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 1.2 points

Texas A&M by 1.2 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 27

December 27 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 18 Big 12 Total Bets

Under 66.5 - Georgia Tech vs. UCF

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at UCF Knights Projected Total: 59.6 points

59.6 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 63.5 - Texas vs. Washington

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Washington Huskies

Texas Longhorns at Washington Huskies Projected Total: 57.5 points

57.5 points Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Date: January 1

January 1 TV Channel: ESPN

Over 54.5 - Cal vs. Texas Tech

Matchup: California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders

California Golden Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Total: 60.2 points

60.2 points Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Date: December 16

December 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 18 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas 12-1 (9-1 Big 12) 36.2 / 17.5 475.9 / 321.9 Oklahoma State 10-4 (7-3 Big 12) 29.6 / 28.6 431.7 / 441.8 Oklahoma 10-3 (7-2 Big 12) 41.7 / 23.5 507.0 / 389.6 West Virginia 9-4 (6-3 Big 12) 31.5 / 26.2 434.6 / 380.8 Iowa State 7-6 (6-3 Big 12) 26.2 / 22.8 364.9 / 363.2 Kansas State 9-4 (6-3 Big 12) 37.1 / 21.0 445.5 / 372.5 Texas Tech 7-6 (5-4 Big 12) 27.4 / 26.0 386.7 / 390.7 Kansas 9-4 (5-4 Big 12) 34.8 / 26.5 446.1 / 378.2 UCF 6-7 (3-6 Big 12) 31.3 / 25.8 487.1 / 391.1 TCU 5-7 (3-6 Big 12) 31.3 / 27.8 466.3 / 408.3 BYU 5-7 (2-7 Big 12) 23.1 / 29.8 309.8 / 417.7 Houston 4-8 (2-7 Big 12) 23.7 / 31.5 360.2 / 423.9 Baylor 3-9 (2-7 Big 12) 23.1 / 33.3 377.8 / 421.3 Cincinnati 3-9 (1-8 Big 12) 24.1 / 30.0 426.1 / 402.8

