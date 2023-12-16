The contests in a Saturday Women's Super League schedule sure to please include Tottenham Hotspur taking on Arsenal.

Watch your favorite Women's Super League team this season on Paramount+ and Fubo!

Women's Super League Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

  • Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with Women's Super League action all year long on Fubo and Paramount+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.