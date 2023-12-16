The UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3) play the Air Force Falcons (6-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Game Information

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Shemar Wilson: 15.9 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

15.9 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 10.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Makaih Williams: 8.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandyn Talbot: 9.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Akili Vining: 8.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Air Force Players to Watch

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Stat Comparison

UT Arlington Rank UT Arlington AVG Air Force AVG Air Force Rank 137th 77.1 Points Scored 66.3 319th 285th 75.9 Points Allowed 61.3 17th 19th 39.0 Rebounds 31.4 257th 45th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 6.1 342nd 49th 9.3 3pt Made 7.9 139th 14th 18.4 Assists 14.6 112th 312th 14.0 Turnovers 10.5 87th

