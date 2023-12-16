When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will UT Arlington be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How UT Arlington ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-4 1-1 NR NR 180

UT Arlington's best wins

UT Arlington's signature win this season came on November 6 in a 75-71 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles. That signature victory versus Oral Roberts featured a team-leading 24 points from DaJuan Gordon. Akili Vining, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

86-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 246/RPI) on November 29

76-73 over Air Force (No. 268/RPI) on December 16

82-69 at home over Alcorn State (No. 315/RPI) on November 22

UT Arlington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), UT Arlington is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UT Arlington is playing the 171st-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Mavericks have 14 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Arlington's upcoming schedule features one game versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

UT Arlington's next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. UT Arlington Mavericks Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

