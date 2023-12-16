The Air Force Falcons (7-3) battle the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dickies Arena. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Arlington vs. Air Force Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Falcons have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

UT Arlington has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Falcons rank 310th.

The 75.9 points per game the Mavericks record are 13.8 more points than the Falcons give up (62.1).

UT Arlington is 5-3 when scoring more than 62.1 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UT Arlington scored 72.9 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 61.5 points per contest.

The Mavericks ceded 66.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.5 in road games.

UT Arlington drained 7.0 threes per game with a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 2.2% points better than it averaged on the road (6.2 threes per game, 31.2% three-point percentage).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule