Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: -125) 0.5 (Over: -204)

The 31.5-point prop total for Gilgeous-Alexander on Saturday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 31.0.

He has pulled down 5.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Saturday.

Gilgeous-Alexander's assist average -- 6.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Saturday's over/under (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on 1.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (0.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +138)

Chet Holmgren has racked up 16.9 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points higher than Saturday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average of 8.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (7.5).

Holmgren's 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Saturday.

Josh Giddey Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +130) 1.5 (Over: +128)

The 11.5-point total set for Josh Giddey on Saturday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Giddey has picked up 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).

He 0.9 made three-pointers average is 0.6 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 13.5 (Over: -118) 9.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +186)

The 28.5-point total set for Jokic on Saturday is 1.3 more points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 12.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Saturday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Saturday (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +138)

The 15.5-point prop total set for Michael Porter Jr. on Saturday is 1.2 less than his season scoring average (16.7).

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.

He has made 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

