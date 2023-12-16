The Denver Nuggets (17-9) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) on December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder's 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46%).

Oklahoma City is 13-1 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.

The Thunder put up an average of 120.5 points per game, 10 more points than the 110.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 110.5 points, Oklahoma City is 14-3.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Thunder are averaging more points at home (123.8 per game) than away (116.9). But they are also giving up more at home (117.5) than away (109.1).

In 2023-24 Oklahoma City is conceding 8.4 more points per game at home (117.5) than on the road (109.1).

This year the Thunder are collecting more assists at home (25.7 per game) than on the road (25.1).

Thunder Injuries