How to Watch the Thunder vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (17-9) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) on December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Thunder Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Thunder Prediction
|Nuggets vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Thunder Player Props
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder's 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46%).
- Oklahoma City is 13-1 when it shoots better than 46% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.
- The Thunder put up an average of 120.5 points per game, 10 more points than the 110.5 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 110.5 points, Oklahoma City is 14-3.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Thunder are averaging more points at home (123.8 per game) than away (116.9). But they are also giving up more at home (117.5) than away (109.1).
- In 2023-24 Oklahoma City is conceding 8.4 more points per game at home (117.5) than on the road (109.1).
- This year the Thunder are collecting more assists at home (25.7 per game) than on the road (25.1).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luguentz Dort
|Questionable
|Ankle
