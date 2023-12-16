Heading into a matchup with the Denver Nuggets (17-9), the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 at Ball Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Thunder's most recent contest was a 128-123 loss to the Kings on Thursday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 43 points, six rebounds and nine assists for the Thunder.

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Luguentz Dort SG Questionable Ankle 10.6 4.1 1.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out (Concussion), Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.