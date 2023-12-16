On Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena, the Denver Nuggets (17-9) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Nuggets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 114.6 points per game (14th in the NBA) while allowing 110.5 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by seven points per game, with a +161 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and allow 113.5 per contest (12th in league).

The teams average 235.1 points per game combined, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 224 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Denver has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Oklahoma City has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Thunder Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.5 -111 31.0 Chet Holmgren 15.5 -128 16.9 Jalen Williams 15.5 -110 17.2 Josh Giddey 11.5 -128 12.0 Luguentz Dort 11.5 -105 10.6

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or another Thunder player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Thunder and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +4000 +1800 - Nuggets +400 +225 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.