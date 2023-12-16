How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) will host the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Red Raiders have a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Commodores' opponents have knocked down.
- Texas Tech has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Red Raiders are the 125th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 183rd.
- The Red Raiders score 75.6 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 72.7 the Commodores give up.
- When Texas Tech totals more than 72.7 points, it is 5-1.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas Tech averaged 77.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Red Raiders played better in home games last season, surrendering 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Texas Tech performed better when playing at home last year, making 7.6 treys per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|L 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|W 87-58
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 82-76
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/16/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/28/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.