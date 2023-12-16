When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Texas State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Texas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 165

Texas State's best wins

On November 25, Texas State registered its best win of the season, a 73-66 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 142) in the RPI rankings. Jordan Mason, as the top scorer in the win over UT Arlington, tallied 21 points, while Brandon Love was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

75-65 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 210/RPI) on November 11

73-60 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 226/RPI) on December 15

72-62 at home over UTSA (No. 325/RPI) on November 17

Texas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

Texas State has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Texas State has drawn the 134th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Bobcats' upcoming schedule includes eight games against teams with worse records and 11 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Texas St has 20 games left on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas State's next game

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats vs. LeTourneau Yellow Jackets

Texas State Bobcats vs. LeTourneau Yellow Jackets Date/Time: Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

