The Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) take a seven-game losing streak into a road contest versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9), who have dropped nine straight. It begins at 9:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Texas Southern vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN+

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 34.1% from the field this season, 19.1 percentage points lower than the 53.2% the Aggies allow to opponents.

The Aggies are the 354th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 209th.

The Tigers record 31.4 fewer points per game (55.9) than the Aggies allow (87.3).

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Southern posted 75.4 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 64.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last year, giving up 70.8 points per game, compared to 74.3 when playing on the road.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Texas Southern performed better at home last year, making 5.1 per game, compared to 4.4 on the road. Meanwhile, it put up a 26.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 29.1% clip away from home.

