Will Texas be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Texas' complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

How Texas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 19 22 108

Texas' best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Texas defeated the Texas State Bobcats at home on November 30. The final score was 77-58. The leading point-getter against Texas State was Max Abmas, who put up 20 points with six rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

96-85 over LSU (No. 184/RPI) on December 16

86-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 185/RPI) on November 26

80-64 at home over Rice (No. 190/RPI) on November 15

86-59 at home over Delaware State (No. 288/RPI) on November 10

88-56 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on November 6

Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

According to the RPI, Texas has two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

The Longhorns have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Texas gets the 188th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Longhorns' 20 remaining games this season, seven are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records above .500.

When it comes to UT's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Texas' next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders

Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

