How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Houston on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 4 Houston Cougars (10-0) travel to face the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) after victories in three road games in a row. It starts at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Texas A&M vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- The Aggies are shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 35% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- Texas A&M has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 35% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 38th.
- The Aggies record 76.6 points per game, 26.9 more points than the 49.7 the Cougars allow.
- When Texas A&M puts up more than 49.7 points, it is 7-2.
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Texas A&M averaged 0.6 fewer points per game (73.1) than in away games (73.7).
- Defensively the Aggies were better in home games last season, surrendering 60.5 points per game, compared to 67 in away games.
- At home, Texas A&M averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as when playing on the road (6.3). Meanwhile, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to on the road (33%).
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 59-47
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|W 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/10/2023
|Memphis
|L 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Houston
|-
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/30/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
