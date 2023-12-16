Saturday's game features the No. 4 Houston Cougars (10-0) and the Texas A&M Aggies (7-3) clashing at Toyota Center (on December 16) at 2:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-65 win for Houston, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Texas A&M vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, Texas A&M 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-5.2)

Houston (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.9

Both Texas A&M and Houston are 6-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Aggies have hit the over in seven games, while Cougars games have gone over two times.

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies' +76 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.6 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while giving up 69.0 per outing (129th in college basketball).

The 41.1 rebounds per game Texas A&M averages rank 36th in college basketball, and are 10.2 more than the 30.9 its opponents record per contest.

Texas A&M connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (240th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents (8.6).

The Aggies rank 90th in college basketball by averaging 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 183rd in college basketball, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

Texas A&M has committed 1.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.4 (24th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.7 (289th in college basketball).

